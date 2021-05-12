Bangkok aims to vaccinate 5 million people in 2 months with Sinovac and AstraZeneca

The Public Health Ministry aims to get around 70% of Bangkok’s residents, or about 5 million people, vaccinated against COVID-19 in two months.

Government sub-committee on COVID-19 vaccination management chairman Dr. Sophon Mekthon said the mass vaccination drive is aimed at curbing the serious outbreak in the capital. People aged over 18 are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination, if they do not have any medical contraindications.







He said the ministry will use both Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines during the mass inoculation campaign in Bangkok, adding that an additional 2.5 million doses of the Sinovac jab and 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot will be delivered to the country this month.







Dr. Sophon said the Public Health Ministry plans to use parts of Bang Sue Railway Central Station as a vaccination hub and to administer 100,000 doses per day in Bangkok. The ministry is confident that, from next month, there will be 10 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines available each month. (NNT)























