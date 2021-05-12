Thai students kept busy ahead of new semester reopening on June 1

The Education Ministry has prepared a host of activities for students, ahead of the first semester of this academic year on June 1st.

Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said the ministry has already devised various plans for May 17th through 31st so students can use the time wisely ahead of the new term, which was postponed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.







She said the country is now in the grip of a third wave of the pandemic and it is widely feared that the situation could get worse. The ministry does not want children to lose any opportunities to further their studies and it is important that their parents feel reassured about their well-being.







Ms. Treenuch added that, when schools reopen on June 1st, teaching will be organized through five channels: at school under strict conditions; on TV, via the DLTV education channel; on-demand, through online applications; via the internet and through courses organized by the print media. (NNT)























