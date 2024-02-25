Thailand celebrates National Artists Day

Thailand celebrated National Artists Day on February 24, an annual event that pays tribute to the country’s rich artistic heritage, dating back to the era of King Rama the 2nd. The day has been officially recognized since 1985 as a moment to celebrate and support the creative forces within Thailand.







Prime Minister Srettha Thaivisin took the opportunity to honor the artists who have shaped Thailand’s cultural identity, both nationally and on the international stage. The prime minister lauded national artists for their skills and societal contributions, highlighting their crucial role in maintaining and enhancing the country’s cultural traditions.

Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharonke conveyed the government’s dedication to the artists and craftsmen who continue to enrich Thai culture with their work. He added that the Ministry of Culture, representing the government’s efforts, remains a steadfast supporter of these artists, acknowledging the importance of their work in keeping Thailand’s cultural heritage vibrant and relevant.







Srettha also extended his best wishes to all artists and individuals involved in the creative sector, recognizing their efforts in fostering a sense of national pride and ensuring the longevity of Thai art as a source of inspiration. (NNT)































