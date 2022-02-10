EU accepts ‘Thailand Digital Health Pass’ on Mor Prom App

The European Union has accepted Thailand Digital Health Pass, issued by the Public Health Ministry on Mor Prom application, said Public Health Minister AnutinCharnvirakul.

Thailand is now connected to the EU Digital Covid certificate system and Thai travellers can use Thailand Digital Health Pass as a proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter 60 countries and territories, connected to the EU system, Anutin said.







The EU on Dec 26 certified that Covid-19 certificates issued by Thailand are equivalent to the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Thailand has accepted the EU Digital Covid Certificate for arriving EU nationals.

Thai Public Health Ministry can also check health and vaccination status of travellers from Europe and those arriving from 60 countries and territories. (TNA)



























