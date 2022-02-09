Sign stealer caught on Pattaya highway

One man was arrested and two others escaped when police interrupted a gang stealing highway signs outside Pattaya.

Highway police said people living near the area reported that a number of thieves were uninstalling road signs, likely selling the metal for scrap. A patrol spotted three men loading signs onto a motorbike sidecar.

Chatree said the two lured him into stealing, saying they had a job for him to do, but not knowing what it was.

He said he needed cash to buy booze.

