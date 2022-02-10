Police find guns used to kill Indian in Phuket

Police found two guns used to kill an Indian man and believed murderers already left the country.

A source said police retrieved the guns from the sea near a beach close to the crime scene. One is a 9mm CZ semi-automatic pistol and the other is 9mm Walther automatic pistol.







Both guns were registered weapons and belonged to a Thai in uniform. Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, will elaborate on the matter at the Provincial Police Region 8 headquarters in Phuket.

Investigators said on the condition of anonymity that the two guns were used to murder Jimi Singh Sandhu in front of a seaside villa of a hotel on Wiset Road in Rawai sub-district of Muang Phuket district on Feb 4.



They said murderers were two Canadians who left the country on Feb 6. However, police would seek warrants for their arrest. (TNA)































