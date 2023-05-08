Errors in advance voting can be fixed, says Election Commission

The errors that occurred during the advance voting on May 7 can be fixed said Secretary-General of the Election Commission Sawaeng Boonmee following reports that election officials in Nonthaburi put wrong constituency code numbers on envelopes, containing ballot sheets.

Yesterday, eligible voters cast advance votes at their home constituencies and outside their household constituencies, one week before the election date on May 14.







Regarding the reports of the mistakes, the EC secretary-general assured advance voters that their cast ballots would be correctly mailed to their respective home constituencies as provincial and constituency code numbers were verifiable.

The system will recheck the data and mistakes at the polling stations will be corrected.







He confirmed that despite errors on the envelopes, the used ballots would be sent to the right constituencies for the vote counts on the election date.

The Election Commission faces heavy criticism from social media users over the mistakes during the advance voting on Sunday. Many people demand legal action to be taken against the EC. (TNA)















