Expressway construction suspended after concrete segment falling on Rama II Road, Bangkok

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has suspended construction of the expressway elevated over the Rama II Road after a falling concrete slab killed one worker and damaged four cars.

EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk said the investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the accident during the seven-day suspension of the construction.

Full compensation will be paid to the family of the dead worker.







The pre-cast concrete segment on Sunday fell from the Rama III- Dao Kanong- Western Bangkok Outer Ringroad expressway on Rama II highway.

This part of the expressway is being constructed by the CTB Joint Venture, comprising China Harbour Engineering Co Ltd, Tipakorn Co Ltd and Buriram Thongchai Construction Co Ltd. (TNA)















