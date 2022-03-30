Energy Absolute to invest over 2 billion baht in E-bus charging stations in Thailand

Energy Absolute Public Company Limited (EA) has said it is planning to invest more than 2 billion baht in the construction of charging stations for electric buses that will be used as public transportation.

Somphote Ahunai, chairman of EA’s Strategic Planning Committee, made the announcement, saying the renewable energy developer will erect charging stations throughout the capital.



The extension is the result of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between EA, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) and JRW Utility, a provider of electrical engineering and information technology services.

Somphote said EA intends to expand the number of direct current (DC) chargers installed by 1,000 units by the end of the year, bringing the total to 1,900 under the EA Anywhere brand. The MEA will provide a sufficient and steady supply of electricity to the charging stations, while JRW Utility will assist in the development of basic infrastructure. An ultra-fast charging service will be available specifically for buses, vans and ferries, using a mechanism designed to recharge batteries up to 80% in just 15 minutes.







JRW Utility chief executive Jarun Wiwatjesadawut said the construction of EV charging stations will bolster the state’s EV promotion strategy, as part of efforts to transition to clean energy and reduce carbon emissions. EA has thus far developed its business to include a variety of EV-related projects. It recently partnered with public boat operator Family Transport Co to conduct a feasibility study on the possibility of transitioning to a battery-powered boat service. (NNT)

































