Thai cabinet approves 6.2 billion baht for government cloud system

The Cabinet this week approved a 6.2 billion baht budget to establish a central cloud system for government agencies within three years, from 2023 to 2025.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul, the system will be developed by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society through National Telecom Public Company Limited.



A cloud system refers to the components that enable the delivery of cloud computing services such as software, platforms or infrastructure via digital network, usually the Internet.

The budget covers 3.85 billion baht for cloud system rental fees, 577 million baht for online storage fees and 1.35 billion baht for the logging management and security services. It also includes 229 million baht for database license fees and 150 million baht for a cloud marketplace service. The remaining 57 million baht will cover management and administration of the network and a round-the-clock call center.







The project is expected to significantly enhance Thailand’s telecommunications security apparatus, fulfilling digital government and Big Data policies. (NNT)

































