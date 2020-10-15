Emergency Decree declared in Bangkok to ban gathering

The areas around Government House have been cleared for traffic and cleaned by city workers after the anti-government demonstration ended on Thursday.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prayut Chan-ocha declared the emergency decree in Bangkok to ban gathering of five or more people, put into effect at 4 am on Thursday.

The announcement said the illegal public assembly caused turmoil and had an impact on a royal motorcade as well as the Covid-19 control measures.









The emergency decree also bans publication of news and electronic information, which could create fear, distort information or create misunderstanding that will affect national security.

After the declaration of the emergency decree, the police arrested three protest leaders Parit Chiwarak, human rights lawyer Arnon Nampha and Panupong Jadnok after they had announced to end the rally at Government House and to gather at the Ratchaprasong business area Thursday afternoon. Most of the protesters had left the rally site.



Loading…



Another protest leader, Panutsaya Sithijirawattanakul, was arrested this morning after she vowed on social media to push ahead with a demonstration at the Ratchaprasong intersection at 4pm in defiance of the emergency decree.

Thousands of demonstrators on Wednesday marched from Democracy Monument to put pressure on the Prime Minister to resign on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 uprising.

They also demand a new constitution and reform of the monarchy. (TNA)











