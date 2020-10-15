Thai Prime Minister meets China’s State Councilor on bilateral socio-economic recoveries

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha met China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Government House before noon Thursday.







The meeting came after Gen Prayut had declared a state of emergency in Bangkok, prompting the police to disperse protesters who surrounded his office on Thursday morning.

The Chinese minister paid a courtesy call on the Thai prime minister on the occasion of his official visit to Thailand from Oct 14-15 as guest of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai.









This official visit aims at strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Thailand and China amidst regional and global challenges, including those posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese minister held talks with his Thai counterpart on various fields of cooperation as strategic partnership. Both sides co-celebrate 45 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Thailand and China in bilateral and regional frameworks as well as to promote socio-economic recoveries from the COVID-19 situation.

Both agreed to work together in Covid-19 vaccine research. Asean countries will be among the forst priority to access China’s vaccine after the vaccine development succeeds, Wang said. (TNA)











