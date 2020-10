A helmetless motorcyclist died after slamming into a tree in Jomtien Beach.

Wetpisit Satitnapa, 24, died instantly in the Oct. 14 wreck on Jomtien Second Road.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Street sweeper Rungnapa Jantamut said she saw Wetpisit every day, speeding along Second Road at high speed on his Kawasaki Ninja 250 and not wearing a helmet.



Loading…



Today, for some reason, he lost control when he hit a curve and plowed into the tree, hitting it squarely with his face.