Embassy provides contacts for 5,000 Thai nationals residing within Gaza Strip, Israel

Several rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel early Saturday morning, causing panic among the residents. This indiscriminate attack gravely threatened the safety and security of the civilians. In response, Israeli authorities declared an emergency in an 80-kilometer radius around the Gaza Strip, which encompasses Tel Aviv.







Kanchana Patarachoke, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), revealed that the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv reported the rocket attack incident in Israel earlier today (October 7th). The Embassy has since alerted Thai nationals in Israel and shared a safety video. Both the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs, directed the Embassy to ensure the safety of Thai citizens and to closely watch the unfolding situation.







As per the report, a Thai national working at Moshav Mishtakim was injured during the attack, suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. The Embassy has been in contact with the injured individual to provide necessary support. An estimated 5,000 Thai nationals are residing within the Gaza Strip. The situation is ongoing, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to closely monitor events, promising periodic updates.

Meanwhile, Ms. Orna Sagiv, the Ambassador of Israel to Thailand, appealed to the international community to support Israel at this pivotal moment, as the country seeks peace and stability against these challenges. Their united stand signals that terrorism and violence have no place in civilized society.







Ms. Sagiv further stated, “I also humbly ask the people of Thailand to join us in prayer for those who have tragically passed away and for an end to this violence. Your thoughts and prayers offer solace to the countless families impacted by these senseless acts.”

Thai nationals needing assistance can contact:

Royal Thai Embassy: (+972) 546368150

The Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad Division: 02 5751047-51 (NNT)













