PM visits flood sites in Ubon Ratchathani

The northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani once again faces concerns of flooding, a recurring issue for the city. In response, various projects are proposed to mitigate the flood crisis. The severity of this year’s flood is expected to be less intense compared to previous years.

During a visit to Ubon Ratchathani, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by a delegation, took stock of the flood situation. They convened meetings to discuss solutions and distributed aid to flood victims in the capital district and Phibun Mangsahan district.







Prime Minister Srettha expressed concerns over the annual flooding issue in the province. While governmental agencies are ready to assist the public in all aspects, the best scenario would be the absence of such disasters, ensuring the well-being of citizens. As October progresses, more water is expected to flow into the area. Several projects to address the flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani are in the pipeline, with expectations to be realized during the current government’s tenure.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Finance further commented on the effectiveness of the current water management practices. They suggested exploring innovative approaches, such as accelerating water release timelines, to prevent potential drought concerns. (NNT)

































