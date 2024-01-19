Elevated road construction halted for 3 days after fatal crane accident in Bangkok

The Ministry of Transport and the Department of Highways ordered a three-day suspension of the elevated road construction on Rama II Road after a crane sling broke, causing the crane basket lifting two workers to fall.

One technician was killed and the other was severely injured.

Authorities are expediting the investigation to determine the cause and conducting a comprehensive inspection of all equipment.







Transport Minister spokesman, Kritchanon Aiyapanya along with Mr. Sarawut Songsiwilai, Director-General of the Department of Highways inspected the construction site of the elevated road in Bang Khun Thian District, Bangkok.

The spokesman said that preliminary investigations indicated that both victims, engineering technicians from the main office. The crane lifted the basket carrying them to change lubricating oil for the hydraulic shock absorber.

However, during the extension of the crane’s arm, the crane operator failed to unlock and accelerate the engine, causing a malfunction and resulting in the incident.







Regarding safety equipment, it was reported that neither technician used safety equipment when ascending the crane. Work at this construction site requires utmost caution, aiming to prevent accidents that may harm workers and passing motorists.

In response to the incident, the Department of Highways has ordered the company to suspend operations for three days to investigate the cause and inspect all equipment thoroughly. Only after ensuring the readiness and safety measures will construction operations be allowed to resume. -819 (TNA)































