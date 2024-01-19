Cop transferred as probe over coerced murder confession continues

The superintendent of Aranyaprathet police station has been transferred to an inactive post during a probe over a forced murder confession of the victim’ s husband in the case involving five teenage suspects.

One of the suspects is reportedly a son of a policeman at the Aranyaprathet police station.







Panya Kongsaenkham confessed to kill his wife Buaphan Tansu, believed to be mentally unstable and dumped her body into a pond but CCTV footage later revealed she was harassed near a convenience store by a group of five teenagers before they took her on a motorcycle.

CCTV evidence showed he could be a scapegoat and the Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn is looking into the case to ensure fairness following a request by the victim’s sister.







The transfer of the superintendent came after the Win Win Foundation revealed an audio clip of conversation with Panya, saying during the interrogation someone placed a black bag over his head without tying it and his ankle was chained. He was later brought to the crime scene where he had never been to.

Furthermore, a prominent Facebook page Dao Paed Chaek (Eight Pointed Star) posted a message indicating the existence of an audio clip allegedly featuring police conversation related to the case.







The four-minute clip contains a discussion between two men. One man, claimed to be a police officer at the Aranyaprathet police station admitted to the use of a black bag and a chain, although he insisted it was done in a playful manner.

The police, handling the case are verifying the evidence. (TNA)































