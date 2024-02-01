Election Commission asked to dissolve Move Forward Party

A political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana on Thursday submitted a petition to the Election Commission (EC) demanding the dissolution of the Move Forward Party and disqualified the party’s executive committee.

Ruangkrai’s movement came after the nine Constitutional Court judges ruled unanimously on Wednesday that the main opposition party and its former leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, were guilty of seeking to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy system, because of its intention to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code during the party’s campaign activities.







The court also ordered the party to cease all activities, which include expressing views, speaking, writing, advertising or resorting to other means of communication in support of amending the lèse majesté law.

Ruangkrai, a serial petitioner and member of Palang Pracharath Party, submitted the petition to EC chairman to forward the petition to the Constitution Court to decide to dissolve the Move Forward Party.

He said the Wednesday’s ruling of the Constitution Court could mean that the Move Forward Party breached Section 92 of the Political Parties Act.







Section 92 states that after obtaining credible evidence that a political party has committed an act deemed hostile to the constitutional monarchy, the EC must propose the dissolution of the party to the Constitutional Court.

He also seeks to disqualify the executive board of the party.

Ruangkrai petitioned the EC twice last year to disband Move Forward over its attempts to amend Section 112. But the commission rejected them both on the grounds that the party’s actions in themselves were not grounds for dissolution under electoral law, so it could not proceed with a case.







He is also the person who filed the complaint with the EC about Mr. Pita’s ownership of shares in a media business. The Constitutional Court dismissed that complaint last week.

Meanwhile, Theerayut Suwankesorn, a lawyer who filed a complaint in July last year that led to the Constitution Court’s ruling on Wednesday also appeared at the EC headquarters. He submitted the request to the EC chairman and commissioners to have further actions against the Move Forward Party after the ruling off the court. (TNA)































