Thailand Futures Exchange PCL (TFEX) hosted the 26th Association of Futures Markets (AFM) Annual Conference which brings together attendees from derivatives exchanges, clearing houses, system developers, brokers and participants in derivatives industry from 29 countries.

TFEX Managing Director Rinjai Chakornpipat said that the 26th AFM Annual Conference is the event where participants in derivatives industry and prominent speakers worldwide gather to exchange experiences; discuss about the industry’s developments, opportunities and challenges; and transfer knowledge among them.







AFM is a not-for-profit association founded in 1998 with aims to promote members’ development through experience sharing. Currently, AFM has 26 members representing derivatives exchanges, clearing houses, system developers and related organizations.

For more information, please visit www.TFEX.co.th or call +66 (0) 2009 9999. (NNT)































