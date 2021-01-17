Elderly mother, disabled daughter drowned in Chiang Mai murder-suicide

An illness-wracked elderly woman and her mentally challenged daughter drowned in an apparent murder-suicide in Chiang Mai.

The bodies of Thongbai Khamkeaw, 65, and Chadaporn Khamkeaw, 26, were pulled from a lake in Pa Tung village of Huay Sai Subdistrict in San Kamphaeng District Jan. 16.







Chanchai Khueangdaeng, who made the morbid discovery, said he saw the bodies floating in the lake while going to fish.

Relatives told police that Thongbai suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and insomnia. She also had been under stress caring for wheelchair-bound Chadaporn, who is both mentally and physically disabled. The mother recently had been under treatment at Suan Prung Hospital and was receiving medication at home.

Police deduced that Thongbai drove her daughter to the lake, pushed the wheelchair to the lake’s edge and then brought the disabled woman into the water, where they both drowned.















