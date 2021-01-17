Chiang Mai tourism group raises 1.2 million baht for hungry elephants

The Chiang Mai Tourism Business Association donated more than 1.1 million baht to Chiang Mai elephant camps to buy food for 249 hungry pachyderms.







President Pacha Ratanaphan and Secretary Suphamit Kijapiphat, who also is managing director for the Siripanna Villa Hotel Resort and Spa, presented the 1.15-million-baht donation to 15 operators Jan. 15 at the Mae Taeng Elephant Camp.

Both mahouts and elephants are struggling during the coronavirus second wave, which has wiped out the tourism they need to survive. Elephants require 200-300 kilos of feed a day.





Mahouts and camps that can’t afford to feed their jumbos often sell them off to foreign buyers.

The Tourism Business Association started a campaign to help Chiang Mai elephants, letting people donate as little as 10 baht each. Since Jan. 9, the group gas raised 1.15 million baht. The fundraiser runs through March 13.













