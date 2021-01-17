Chiang Mai’s ‘international’ airport serving only 1 city

While it may be called Chiang Mai International Airport, the facility has been reduced to serving only Bangkok as coronavirus restrictions and airline cutbacks reduced flights to just 30 a day.







The 1,300 passengers passing through the airport each day is down 85 percent from before the coronavirus second wave, said airport Director Amonrak Chumsai Na Ayutthaya. Only Bangkok’s Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports are being served.

The airport has stepped up cleaning and disinfecting, and enforcing use of Thai Chana and Mor Chana contract-tracing apps, and the Airports of Thailand registration application.

Amonrak urged passengers to vigilantly use face masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing.















