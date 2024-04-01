Eight Bangkok restaurants make the list of ‘Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024’

This year, there are eight restaurants in Bangkok that are considered among the 50 best restaurants in Asia:
#3 – Gaggan Anand
Soi Sukhumvit 31
https://www.facebook.com/Chefgaggananand
#6 – Nusara
336 Maha Rat Rd, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon
https://www.facebook.com/nusarabkk
#7 – Suhring
10 Yen Akat Soi 3, Chongnonsi,Yannawa
https://www.facebook.com/suhringtwins
#11 – Sorn
56, Sukhumvit 26 Alley, Klongton, Klongtoey
https://www.facebook.com/SornFineSouthern
#12 – Le Du modern
399/3 Silom 7 Alley, Silom, Bang Rak
https://www.facebook.com/Ledurestaurant
#17 – Potong
422 Vanich 1 Rd, Samphanthawong
https://www.facebook.com/potong.restaurant
#29 – Samrub Samrub Thai
39/11 Yommarat Alley, Silom, Bang Rak
https://www.facebook.com/samrubsamrubthai
#42 – Baan Tepa Culinary Space
561, Ramkhamhaeng Rd.
https://www.facebook.com/baantepabkk
The list – part of the global “World’s 50 Best” brand – is compiled by the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, which is made up of more than 300 food critics, writers, chefs, and restaurateurs, all selected for their knowledge of Asia’s restaurant scene.
If you’re visiting any of the great cities of Asia and looking for the perfect place to dine, here’s the complete list of the 50 winning restaurants:
- Sézanne, Tokyo
- Florilège, Tokyo
- Gaggan Anand, Bangkok
- The Chairman, Hong Kong
- Wing, Hong Kong (“highest climber”)
- Nusara, Bangkok
- Sühring, Bangkok
- Den, Tokyo
- La Cime, Osaka
- Odette, Singapore
- Sorn, Bangkok
- Ledu, Bangkok
- Mingles, Seoul
- Narisawa, Tokyo
- Burnt Ends, Singapore
- Neighborhood, Hong Kong
- Potong, Bangkok
- 7th Door, Seoul
- Fu He Hui, Shanghai
- Euphoria, Singapore
- Onjium, Seoul
- Logy, Taipei
- Masque, Mumbai
- Toyo Eatery, Manila
- Born, Singapore
- Indian Accent, New Delhi
- Mono, Hong Kong
- Meta, Singapore
- Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok
- Labyrinth, Singapore
- Seroja, Singapore
- Caprice, Hong Kong
- JL Studio, Taichung
- Mume, Taipei
- Villa Aida, Wakayama
- Ling Long, Shanghai
- Ando, Hong Kong
- Les Amis, Singapore
- Sazenka, Tokyo
- 102 House, Shanghai
- Mosu, Seoul
- Baan Tepa, Bangkok
- Lola, Singapore
- Avartana, Chennai
- Goh, Fukuoka (“new entry”)
- August, Jakarta
- Cenci, Kyoto
- Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City
- Chef Tam’s Seasons, Macau
- Meet the Bund, Shanghai (“new entry”) (PRD)