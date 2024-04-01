Eight Bangkok restaurants make the list of ‘Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024’

By Pattaya Mail
This year, there are eight restaurants in Bangkok that are considered among the 50 best restaurants in Asia.

#3 – Gaggan Anand
Soi Sukhumvit 31
https://www.facebook.com/Chefgaggananand

#6 – Nusara
336 Maha Rat Rd, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon
https://www.facebook.com/nusarabkk



#7 – Suhring
10 Yen Akat Soi 3, Chongnonsi,Yannawa
https://www.facebook.com/suhringtwins

#11 – Sorn
56, Sukhumvit 26 Alley, Klongton, Klongtoey
https://www.facebook.com/SornFineSouthern

#12 – Le Du modern
399/3 Silom 7 Alley, Silom, Bang Rak
https://www.facebook.com/Ledurestaurant



#17 – Potong
422 Vanich 1 Rd, Samphanthawong
https://www.facebook.com/potong.restaurant

#29 – Samrub Samrub Thai
39/11 Yommarat Alley, Silom, Bang Rak
https://www.facebook.com/samrubsamrubthai

#42 – Baan Tepa Culinary Space
561, Ramkhamhaeng Rd.
https://www.facebook.com/baantepabkk

The list – part of the global “World’s 50 Best” brand – is compiled by the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, which is made up of more than 300 food critics, writers, chefs, and restaurateurs, all selected for their knowledge of Asia’s restaurant scene.



If you’re visiting any of the great cities of Asia and looking for the perfect place to dine, here’s the complete list of the 50 winning restaurants:

  1. Sézanne, Tokyo
  2. Florilège, Tokyo
  3. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok
  4. The Chairman, Hong Kong
  5. Wing, Hong Kong (“highest climber”)
  6. Nusara, Bangkok
  7. Sühring, Bangkok
  8. Den, Tokyo
  9. La Cime, Osaka
  10. Odette, Singapore
  11. Sorn, Bangkok
  12. Ledu, Bangkok
  13. Mingles, Seoul
  14. Narisawa, Tokyo
  15. Burnt Ends, Singapore
  16. Neighborhood, Hong Kong
  17. Potong, Bangkok
  18. 7th Door, Seoul
  19. Fu He Hui, Shanghai
  20. Euphoria, Singapore
  21. Onjium, Seoul
  22. Logy, Taipei
  23. Masque, Mumbai
  24. Toyo Eatery, Manila
  25. Born, Singapore
  26. Indian Accent, New Delhi
  27. Mono, Hong Kong
  28. Meta, Singapore
  29. Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok
  30. Labyrinth, Singapore
  31. Seroja, Singapore
  32. Caprice, Hong Kong
  33. JL Studio, Taichung
  34. Mume, Taipei
  35. Villa Aida, Wakayama
  36. Ling Long, Shanghai
  37. Ando, Hong Kong
  38. Les Amis, Singapore
  39. Sazenka, Tokyo
  40. 102 House, Shanghai
  41. Mosu, Seoul
  42. Baan Tepa, Bangkok
  43. Lola, Singapore
  44. Avartana, Chennai
  45. Goh, Fukuoka (“new entry”)
  46. August, Jakarta
  47. Cenci, Kyoto
  48. Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City
  49. Chef Tam’s Seasons, Macau
  50. Meet the Bund, Shanghai (“new entry”) (PRD)














