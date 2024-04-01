Eight Bangkok restaurants make the list of ‘Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024’

This year, there are eight restaurants in Bangkok that are considered among the 50 best restaurants in Asia:

#3 – Gaggan Anand

Soi Sukhumvit 31

https://www.facebook.com/Chefgaggananand

#6 – Nusara

336 Maha Rat Rd, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon

https://www.facebook.com/nusarabkk







#7 – Suhring

10 Yen Akat Soi 3, Chongnonsi,Yannawa

https://www.facebook.com/suhringtwins

#11 – Sorn

56, Sukhumvit 26 Alley, Klongton, Klongtoey

https://www.facebook.com/SornFineSouthern

#12 – Le Du modern

399/3 Silom 7 Alley, Silom, Bang Rak

https://www.facebook.com/Ledurestaurant







#17 – Potong

422 Vanich 1 Rd, Samphanthawong

https://www.facebook.com/potong.restaurant

#29 – Samrub Samrub Thai

39/11 Yommarat Alley, Silom, Bang Rak

https://www.facebook.com/samrubsamrubthai

#42 – Baan Tepa Culinary Space

561, Ramkhamhaeng Rd.

https://www.facebook.com/baantepabkk

The list – part of the global “World’s 50 Best” brand – is compiled by the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, which is made up of more than 300 food critics, writers, chefs, and restaurateurs, all selected for their knowledge of Asia’s restaurant scene.







If you’re visiting any of the great cities of Asia and looking for the perfect place to dine, here’s the complete list of the 50 winning restaurants:

Sézanne, Tokyo Florilège, Tokyo Gaggan Anand, Bangkok The Chairman, Hong Kong Wing, Hong Kong (“highest climber”) Nusara, Bangkok Sühring, Bangkok Den, Tokyo La Cime, Osaka Odette, Singapore Sorn, Bangkok Ledu, Bangkok Mingles, Seoul Narisawa, Tokyo Burnt Ends, Singapore Neighborhood, Hong Kong Potong, Bangkok 7th Door, Seoul Fu He Hui, Shanghai Euphoria, Singapore Onjium, Seoul Logy, Taipei Masque, Mumbai Toyo Eatery, Manila Born, Singapore Indian Accent, New Delhi Mono, Hong Kong Meta, Singapore Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok Labyrinth, Singapore Seroja, Singapore Caprice, Hong Kong JL Studio, Taichung Mume, Taipei Villa Aida, Wakayama Ling Long, Shanghai Ando, Hong Kong Les Amis, Singapore Sazenka, Tokyo 102 House, Shanghai Mosu, Seoul Baan Tepa, Bangkok Lola, Singapore Avartana, Chennai Goh, Fukuoka (“new entry”) August, Jakarta Cenci, Kyoto Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City Chef Tam’s Seasons, Macau Meet the Bund, Shanghai (“new entry”) (PRD)































