Bruno Mars dresses in elephant-themed shirt and pants to delight his fans in Bangkok

Bruno Mars has sparked delight among his Thai fans by embracing local culture with his latest fashion statement. Ahead of his second performance in Bangkok, Mars took to Instagram to share his elephant-themed ensemble, featuring both a shirt and pants screened with the national symbol of Thailand. The sartorial choice comes just before he hits the stage at Rajamangala Stadium for the ‘Bruno Mars Live in Bangkok’ concert, following a successful first show that attracted a massive crowd.







Renowned for his chart-topping hits that resonate with a wide range of listeners, from teenagers to working adults in Thailand, Mars’s music, including tracks like “Leave The Door Open,” “Uptown Funk,” “Just The Way You Are,” and “24K Magic”, has cemented his status as a beloved artist among Thai fans. His affinity for Thai culture and his ability to engage with his audience have further solidified this connection.







Mars’s playful nod to a popular Thai catchphrase, humorously suggesting, “If you do not come, then Bruno come,” has now come to life, much to the excitement of his fans. By incorporating the word “Come,” pronounced “Ma” in Thai, into his social media interactions, Fans said Mars shows both his infectious music and his appreciation for the culture of his Thai audience, making his visit to Bangkok (March 30-31) an even more memorable event for his fans. (NNT)































