EGAT unveils air purification tower to fight PM2.5 air pollution

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) on Wednesday unveiled a prototype of an air purification tower. The machine is reported to be effective in dealing with PM2.5 air pollution and will be installed in heavily polluted areas in the future.

According to EGAT Governor Boonyanit Wongrukmit, the six-meter high air purification tower employs plasma generation techniques that generate electric charge to capture PM2.5. The tower is capable of capturing more than 80% of PM2.5 and purifying up to 30,000 cubic meters per hour, covering an area within 250 meters.







The EGAT governor said the machine is a result of cooperative efforts by EGAT, researchers, and inventors to develop an air purification tower to help local communities. These towers have been set up in EGAT areas to test and increase their efficiency, with EGAT planning to install them in heavily polluted areas nationwide in the future to address the PM2.5 situation.

PM2.5 poses a significant environmental challenge in the country, with prolonged exposure potentially resulting in respiratory issues and even death in certain cases. (NNT)















