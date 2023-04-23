Bangkok offers free bus rides to celebrate 241st anniversary of Rattanakosin

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has announced that it will be offering free bus rides to 11 temples across Bangkok from April 21 to 25 to celebrate the 241st anniversary of the establishment of Rattanakosin (Bangkok).

According to BMTA Director Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul, the free bus rides aim to encourage people to preserve Buddhism and appreciate the beauty of Thai architecture.







The BMTA has arranged five buses for the visits, which will run from 9 am to 6 pm, leaving every 20 minutes. Passengers can wait for the buses at the National Museum and the 11 temples on the list, which include Wat Chana Songkhram, Wat Bowonniwet Vihara, Wat Benchamabophit, Wat Ratchanatdaram, Wat Saket, Wat Suthat, Wat Ratchabophit, Wat Ratchapradit, Wat Prayurawongsawat, Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho), and Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit.







The move aligns with the government’s commemoration of the Chakri Dynasty and the establishment of Rattanakosin, which marked the city’s transformation into a cultural and political hub.

As Thailand continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said the free service will help promote tourism in the city by encouraging more people to explore its historical landmarks, providing them with chances to learn more about Thailand’s rich history and cultural heritage. (NNT)















