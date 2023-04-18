EC unveils examples of ballot papers for May 14 general election

By Pattaya Mail
The purple ballot papers, which will be used for constituency-based MPs contain the numbers of the candidates without their names and the party’s logos and the green papers for party-listed MPs will have the party names and logos.

The Election Commission (EC) officially unveiled examples of ballot papers for the May 14 general election.

The purple ballot papers, which will be used for constituency-based MPs contain the numbers of the candidates without their names and the party’s logos.



The green papers for party-listed MPs will have the party names and logos.

Under the two-ballot electoral system, the House of Representatives will have 500 elected MPs, comprising 400 MPs from constituencies and 100 from the party-list system. (TNA)







