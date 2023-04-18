Beauty and Pageantry celebrate Spectacular Grand Opening of The Riviera Ocean Drive

“Tough times never last, but tough people do”. These immortal words by Dr. Harold Schuller rang true for Winston and Sukanya Gale, who, having developed and built five sensational luxury condo projects in Pattaya previously had never faced such an overwhelming challenge as they had in the last 4 years.

With the successful launch of The Riviera Monaco on June 23, 2018, Winston and Sukanya already had the next project on the drawing boards and both had visions of pulling off another stunning feat with the building of The Ocean Drive which is destined to become another memorable milestone in the annals of property development in Pattaya, if not all of Thailand.







As work on the high-rise progressed, The Riviera Group held a promotional prelaunch event for The Riviera Ocean Drive on August 18-19, 2018. The event attracted international investors and individual buyers from Thailand, Russia, China, and many countries in Asia and Europe.

Little did anyone foresee that in the blink of an eye, the world would come to a standstill with the spread of the ugly covid-19 pandemic which indiscriminately destroyed millions of businesses not to mention lives of people all over the world.







Sales of Riviera Groups properties have always been brisk, but with the scourge of the pandemic and shutting down of domestic and international borders, travel and commerce slowed down to a trickle.

But that did not dishearten the “dynamic duo” because they persevered and work on the construction of The Riviera Ocean Drive continued at a steady pace. The company prudently held on to their workers and construction progressed on a daily basis. The Riviera Group looked after their “construction family” with love and care ensuring that they worked and lived in a safe environment and that their families were also well taken care of and kept safe.

In December 2020, The Riviera Group secured 570 million baht in construction financing for their Ocean Drive project. Riviera founder and CEO Winston Gale said the loan from Siam Commercial Bank “is testimony to their confidence in the Riviera Group.” In a relationship spanning 11 years, the bank has provided 3.8 billion baht for construction of five high-rise projects.



Group co-founder Sukanya Gale presided over a March 6, 2020 merit-making ceremony with nine monks invited to chant and bless the project with prosperity.

That evening, the highly successful entrepreneurial couple, Winston and Sukanya Gale welcomed guests to the open house for the high-end condominium next to the beach created with an eye toward “classic, timeless luxury”.







On July 25, 2021, Winston and Sukanya Gale and just three team members, in keeping with health and safety measures, celebrated the “Topping Off” ceremony on the 43rd floor of the grand skyscraper.

For over a year Winston and Sukanya meticulously worked on designing and finishing the luxurious interior, personally handpicking the intricate furnishings, the elegant decorations and ultimately the spectacular landscaping.







And finally, the day arrived when the magnificent Ocean Drive was ready to be presented to the world.

On Saturday April 8, 2023, Winston and Sukanya Gale played host to more than 1000 exclusive guests who came to congratulate the couple and to be awestruck by the Classic-Timeless-Luxury Condo that is the Ocean Drive.

Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong presided over the opening ceremonies along with a host of influential business and community leaders from both the public and private sector.

Thailand’s top singers and entertainers, including glamorous models, graced the Riviera Ocean Drive party grounds, as guests were riveted by the glitter and glamour on and off the stage. Food was in abundance and a variety of beverages flowed freely.







Friends who had been in hiding during the pandemic were thrilled to see each other again. But the happiest people of all were property buyers and sellers who breathed a sigh of relief to see that the real estate market in Pattaya is alive and thriving.

Thank you Winston and Sukanya for bringing the property market back to life again, with exclusivity, class and all the pomp and circumstance as one would expect from The Riviera Group.

We look forward to the next Riviera Group extravaganza which will be the Riviera Malibu, Hotel and Residence located in Phratamnak Soi 5, Pattaya. But that’s another story.

























