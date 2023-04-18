Pattaya and Naklua Songkran ‘Wan Lai’ celebrations begin

The water fights have started since morning in Naklua area and many streets in the east of Pattaya on April 18 where Banglamung police have decided to close major roads and opened detours for Naklua Songkran ‘wan lai’ day while the Naklua Road was closed from Lan Po Market and Pho Ngan Road near the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation for the Songkran parade at 10 a.m.

Naklua Road was seen jammed with people engaged in water fights.

Police patrols were be out to keep traffic moving and suppress fights and drunkenness. Police were also on hands to watch out for people illegally using powder and high-pressure water guns. Many sections of Sukhumvit Road were also seen with trucks loaded with people and water tanks.







The atmosphere in Naklua was reported to be lively, with thousands coming out to enjoy the water on the hot and humid day. The traffic jams and water throwing were expected to last until midnight and it will start again in Pattaya area with parade on beach road in the morning on Wednesday April 19. Almost all major roads in the city are expected to be congested from noon on. Walking is the easiest way to travel on the day.







So get ready for the last but major day of Songkran water festival in Pattaya which is expected to again last until midnight!

Nevertheless, police have advised people to play it safely and respectfully and also not to use high-pressure water guns. They also warn people to keep their belongings at homes or in hotels and be cautious of pickpocketing while standing in the crowd.



























