EC kicks off campaign to encourage voter turnout

The Election Commission (EC) has launched a campaign to encourage people in Thailand to exercise their right to vote.

The campaign was led by EC Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong and attended by government officials from six agencies, including the Ministries of Interior, Education, Science and Technology, Social Development and Human Security, and Public Health, together with the private sector.







Ittiporn confirmed that the EC and all election management networks are prepared to ensure a fair and free election process in compliance with the law. He also said the EC is committed to providing equal opportunities for all eligible voters to contribute to Thailand’s development. Additionally, the EC chairman urged all eligible voters to exercise their voting rights and to cast their votes responsibly.







The campaign aims to promote three areas of readiness among all eligible voters and stakeholders, namely to educate themselves on election information, to participate in the election process, and to cast their votes responsibly. The campaign aims to unite all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote and achieve a voter turnout of around 80%.(NNT)















