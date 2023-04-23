Thailand promotes tourism via light and sound shows

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a campaign to stimulate domestic tourism across all regions of Thailand, showcasing stunning light, sound and color shows, with an expected value of at least 180 billion baht for the tourism industry.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said a survey of Thai tourists’ behavior in the third quarter of 2022 found that during the pandemic, tourists still preferred driving and traveling within their own regions.







In response, TAT devised a campaign targeting the Gen Y “Millennials” who enjoy new experiences. The initiative features tourist attractions from all five regions, presented through shows to stimulate domestic travel and distribute income to businesses in the tourism industry across all regions.

The central region event will take place at ICONSIAM from April 29-30, and on May 4, 6, and 7; at the Central Post Office building on April 30; and at Vachirabenjatas Park or “Railway Park” from April 29-May 7.







The southern region event will be held in Nakhon Si Thammarat from May 20-28; the northern region event in Chiang Rai also from May 20-28; the eastern region event in Rayong from May 27-June 4; and the northeastern region event in Nakhon Phanom from May 27-June 4 as well.

These events are expected to generate an economic value of at least 180 billion baht and stimulate at least 18 million domestic trips per month. For more information, call 1672.

As for the tourism situation during the recent Songkran festival, Phiphat estimated that around 18 billion baht was spent, which is higher than expected. (NNT)















