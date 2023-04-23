‘Amazing Thailand Roadshow’ in China’s Chongqing, Beijing and Nanjing

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and representatives from Thai tourism operators recently went on a roadshow in three Chinese cities to promote Thailand’s quality tourism experience to Chinese tourists.

The ‘Amazing Thailand Road Show to China 2023, Phuket & the Andaman+’ event took place between April 17-21, 2023, starting from Chongqing on April 17, to Beijing on April 19, and Nanjing on April 21. The roadshow followed the ’Amazing Thailand Amazing New Chapters Roadshow to China 2023’, which toured Shanghai, Chengdu, and Guangzhou in February.







Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, said the roadshow places emphasis on promoting quality tourism experiences in Thailand, focusing particularly on a vast array of tourism products and services on offer in Phuket and nearby Andaman coastal areas. He added that he was pleased to see enthusiastic negotiations between Thai suppliers and China’s tourism operators, as well as continued confidence in Thailand as a favored destination for Chinese tourists.







The Amazing Thailand Road Show to China 2023, Phuket & the Andaman+ featured 38 hotel and resort operators, six travel agencies, six tourist destinations, three other types of tourism operators, and three TAT strategic partners. It was reported that the roadshow on April 17 saw over 200 Chinese tourism professionals from 101 companies taking part in business negotiations and updates on Thailand tourism.







The roadshow also raised awareness of TAT’s most recent marketing campaign for the Chinese market, which highlights Thailand’s status as a top tourist destination for Chinese visitors, while also promoting a wide range of quality tourism products and services that cater to the lifestyles of various Chinese travel segments.

Tanes noted that China is an important tourist market for Thailand and that the TAT expects the roadshows to China this year to help Thailand meet its goal of welcoming 9 million Chinese tourists by 2023. (NNT)















