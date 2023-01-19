EC invites donations to political parties ahead of 2023 general election

The Election Commission (EC) has invited people to make donations to their favorite political parties.

According to the EC, the process can be completed while filing for personal income tax return forms P.N.D.90 or P.N.D. 91. The commission also reminded members of the public that doing so will legally strengthen their political party of choice.







Those who are eligible for personal income tax returns have a choice to make a donation or collect the funds themselves. To make a donation, taxpayers can simply tick the checkbox indicating their consent. The maximum donatable amount is 500 baht and the donation is tax-free.

The Revenue Department will send the funds and a detailed report of the donation to the receiving political parties.







Those interested can visit the websites “ect.go.th” and “rd.go.th” for more information about making donations to political parties.

Personal Income Tax filing as well as donations to political parties can also be conducted online. (NNT)

































