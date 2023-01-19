Bangkok new central station opens for long-haul train services

By Pattaya Mail
Starting from 1 p.m. today (Jan 19), 52 long-distance trains will depart from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station instead of Hua Lamphong.

The State Railway of Thailand is ready to relocate long-distance train service to Bangkok’s new central station formerly known as Bang Sue Grand Station. Fifty –two special express, express and rapid trains consist of 14 northern line trains, 18 northeastern line trains and 20 southern line trains.



Moving the service to the new terminal will alleviate traffic congestion at railroad crossings in Bangkok. Meanwhile, ordinary trains still depart from Hua Lamphong.
Free shuttle buses, linking Krungthep Apiwat station and Hualamphong station are availble for train passengers  to facilitate them during the transition period.

The KIHA air-conditioned diesel train for tourism will be the inaugural train, leaving Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station at 13.19 p.m. today for the destination at Ayutthaya station. Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob will board the train. (TNA)


