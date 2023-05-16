EC concludes unofficial election results

The Election Commission reports unofficial election results with voter turnout of 75.22% and the victory of the Move Forward Party, winning the most seats in the lower house.
The EC chairman Itthiporn Boonpracong said out of all 52 million eligible voters, 39.2 million voters exercised their right in Sunday’s election or 75.22 per cent, the highest voter turnout in seven elections held by the EC. The election results are as follows:
MFP: 151 seats (112 constituency, 39 party-list)
Pheu Thai: 141 seats (112 constituency, 29 party-list)
Bhumjaithai: 71 seats (68 constituency, 3 party-list)
Palang Pracharat: 40 seats (39 constituency, 1 party-list)
United Thai Nation: 36 seats (23 constituency, 13 party-list)
Democrat Party: 25 seats (22 constituency, 3 party-list)
Chart Thai Pattana: 10 seats (9 constituency, 1 party-list)
Prachachart: 9 seats (7 constituency, 2 party-list)
Thai Sang Thai: 6 seats (5 constituency, 1 party-list)
Pheu Thai Rumapalang: 2 constituency seats
Chart Pattana Kla: 2 seats (1 constituency seats, 1 party-list)
Seri Ruam Thai: 1 party-list seat
New Democrat: 1 party-list seat
Fair Party: 1 party-list seat
New Party: 1 party-list
Party of Thai Counties: 1 party-list seat
Palung Sungkom Mai: 1 party-list seat
Thai Teachers for People: 1 party-list seat
He said the EC received 168 complaints including 59 about vote buying. It will certify the election results within 60 days. (TNA)