EC concludes unofficial election results

The Election Commission reports unofficial election results with voter turnout of 75.22% and the victory of the Move Forward Party, winning the most seats in the lower house.

The EC chairman Itthiporn Boonpracong said out of all 52 million eligible voters, 39.2 million voters exercised their right in Sunday’s election or 75.22 per cent, the highest voter turnout in seven elections held by the EC. The election results are as follows:







MFP: 151 seats (112 constituency, 39 party-list)

Pheu Thai: 141 seats (112 constituency, 29 party-list)

Bhumjaithai: 71 seats (68 constituency, 3 party-list)

Palang Pracharat: 40 seats (39 constituency, 1 party-list)

United Thai Nation: 36 seats (23 constituency, 13 party-list)

Democrat Party: 25 seats (22 constituency, 3 party-list)

Chart Thai Pattana: 10 seats (9 constituency, 1 party-list)

Prachachart: 9 seats (7 constituency, 2 party-list)

Thai Sang Thai: 6 seats (5 constituency, 1 party-list)







Pheu Thai Rumapalang: 2 constituency seats

Chart Pattana Kla: 2 seats (1 constituency seats, 1 party-list)

Seri Ruam Thai: 1 party-list seat

New Democrat: 1 party-list seat

Fair Party: 1 party-list seat

New Party: 1 party-list

Party of Thai Counties: 1 party-list seat

Palung Sungkom Mai: 1 party-list seat

Thai Teachers for People: 1 party-list seat

He said the EC received 168 complaints including 59 about vote buying. It will certify the election results within 60 days. (TNA)















