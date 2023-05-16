Voters missing Sunday’s general election should submit reasons by this week

Voting is the duty of all Thai citizens above the age of 18. Those who did not cast their ballots on Sunday are advised to notify local authorities this week.

Thai citizens who did not vote in the general election, either in early voting or on election day, should submit their reasoning to the authorities by 21 May.







According to the law, failure to participate in an election is not a legal offense, but it revokes their rights to oppose election results in two years, to hold a political position, and to hold a local administrative position. This two-year period runs immediately after the latest election missed by that person, including the general and local elections. This means the prohibition period applies again if a person fails to participate in any election.







To avoid this repercussion, anyone who did not vote in the latest general election is encouraged to submit their reasoning to the relevant officials, either in-person to the district registrar, or by post, on the Smart Vote application, or on the website www.bora.dopa.go.th/all-election. (NNT)















