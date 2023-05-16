Srettha hopes all parties support Pita to be prime minister

Srettha Thavisin, Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate called for all political parties to vote in support of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as Prime Minister.

The Pheu Thai Party comes in second place behind the Move Forward Party in unofficial election results







Srettha posted on his Facebook page, saying he hoped for political spirits from all parties to comply with the people’s mandate. He himself will vote for Pita to take the post of the prime minister gracefully.

Pita declared victory in the May 14 general election and said he was ready to the prime minister for all after early poll results showed MFP wins 151 of 500 seats in the lower house.







As the party’s sole prime ministerial candidate, Pita must gain 376 votes of endorsement or more than half of the 750 members of the lower and upper house to become a new prime minister.

MFP is working to form a coalition government with 309 MPs from six parties but it will not be able to outvote the 250-strong unelected senate, allowed to join the vote for a prime minister in parliament under the military-drafted constitution.

Srettha asked other parties like Bhumjaithai and Democrat to vote for Pita to confirm their stance in objection to the senate’s power to take part in choosing the prime minister. (TNA)















