EC and media cooperate to promote fair election

The Election Commission (EC) has urged the media to educate the public about the upcoming election by publicizing accurate information. The commission also reassured that the election will be held with transparency and fairness.

On Monday (10 April), the EC hosted a training session for members of the media, while calling for cooperation ahead of the May general election. EC Secretary-General Sawang Boonmee affirmed that the media and other relevant agencies play crucial roles in promoting the campaign and educating the public about the significance of this election.







Addressing concerns over the transparency of the ballot, which doesn’t display parties’ logos, the secretary-general reiterated that the EC committees had complied with the law regarding the matter.

The law specifies that the ballots must contain easily distinguished candidates, colors, and party-designated numbers. The EC will install a vinyl sign in front of the polling station detailing information about each candidate and political party in a particular constituency.







In addition, Sawang said the EC will release its official results between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM on election day, with periodic updates every 30 minutes. The nearly complete results will likely be reported by 10:00 PM.

Furthermore, he cited flexibility as a main reason for refraining from using voting tools or applications as the means to report election results. The EC secretary-general also asked people to check media coverage for more up-to-date reporting. (NNT)















