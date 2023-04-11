Traffic plans laid for Naklua Songkran celebrations

Banglamung police will close major roads and open detours for Naklua’s April 18 Songkran “wan lai” day.

Traffic inspector Pol. Maj. Jakrit Jantakum said April 8 that Naklua Road will be closed from Lan Po Market and Pho Ngan Road near the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation for the Songkran parade at 10 a.m.







Naklua Road will be jammed with people engaged in water fights. People from Pattaya wanting to join the mayhem can take North Road, park and walk, Jakrit said.

Those coming from Sukhumvit Road wanting to avoid the water wars and traffic jams can take the railway parallel road, he said.

Police patrols will be out to keep traffic moving and suppress fights and drunkenness. Police also will be watching out for people illegally using powder and high-pressure water guns.



















