Eat like Rockstar with list of suggested Michelin places in Yaowarat, Bangkok

Yaowarat of Bangkok has become the hottest spot to be after Lisa’s latest single release, which showed off the famous quarter in her Rockstar music video.

Yaowarat is another historic quarter of Bangkok that is known as a paradise for food lovers, ranging from street food stalls to fine dining restaurants. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has listed the Michelin-worthy places with their locations in Yaowarat:







– Potong – 1 Michelin Star, at https://maps.app.goo.gl/M8s2JKMmApm5fX5Y8;

– Chang Phueak Khao Pad Pu (Woeng Nakhon Khasem) – Bib Gourmand, at https://maps.app.goo.gl/gMYcQazjdw9PG2hk6;

– Lim Lao Ngow (Yaowarat) – Bib Gourmand, at https://maps.app.goo.gl/rj3FHJ5w9wGMov1A7;

– Nai Ek Roll Noodles – Michelin Plate, at https://maps.app.goo.gl/unbAmvbAkzBAF3t18;

– Pa Tong Go Savoey – Michelin Plate, at https://maps.app.goo.gl/g76987qLzBHomtrw8;







– Guay Chap Ouan Pochana – Michelin Plate, at https://maps.app.goo.gl/7gv1EAqrqDVDSPid9;

– Nai Mong Hoi Tod – Michelin Guide Listings, at https://maps.app.goo.gl/H6ZPDLJvthxEuE7o7;

– Jok’s Kitchen – Michelin Guide Listings, at https://maps.app.goo.gl/bYmzk3JgGf9o9u8E6.

More must-try foods to explore in Yaowarat can be found on the TAT website: https://tatcontactcenter.com/…/delve-into-favourite…/. (PRD)





































