‘Best Quality Rice Expo 2024’ at EMSPHERE Shopping Mall in Bangkok

Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Captain Thammanat Prompao has presided over the opening ceremony of the Best Quality Rice Expo 2024 at the EM Market Hall, EMSPHERE Shopping Mall in Bangkok. Themed “Thai Rice in the Modern Age,” the three-day event, which concludes on June 30, is designed to advance the standards of Thai rice, promoting its stature both locally and internationally.







The expo has been launched to inspire entrepreneurs to commit to high-quality production practices, bolster confidence among global consumers, and open up new market opportunities. The event features various activities, from showcasing and tasting sessions to cooking demonstrations by distinguished chefs preparing popular rice-based dishes.

In his remarks at the opening, Captain Thammanat highlighted the vital role of agriculture in Thailand’s economy, noting that the nation exports food products worth over 1.3 trillion baht annually. He also addressed the challenges faced by the agricultural sector, including natural disasters and climate change, stressing the necessity for innovative solutions and technology to enhance production and sustainability.







The Best Quality Rice Expo 2024 also includes exhibitions such as “Turning One Rice Plant into Thousands of Baht” and the Amazing Thai Rice exhibition, demonstrating Thai rice’s versatility and economic potential. Through these efforts, the ministry hopes to triple farmers’ incomes within four years, driven by market demands and supported by innovative agricultural practices. (NNT)



























































