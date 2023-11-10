Earthquake reported in Wiang Nuea Sub-district, Pai, Mae Hong Son Province

The Thai Meteorological Department reported an earthquake in Wiang Nuea Subdistrict, Pai District, Mae Hong Son Province, at around 2.30PM today (Nov 9).

The quake centered around Wiang Nuea Subdistrict in Pai District, Mae Hong Son Province, at 19.486 degrees north latitude and 98.447 degrees east longitude. It measured 4.7 in magnitude and occurred just 2 kilometers below the surface. Reports indicate that the tremors were noticeable not only in the epicenter but also in Mueang Chiang Mai District and Samoeng District of Chiang Mai Province. (NNT)



























