Pattaya, Bangkok to expect heavy rainfall this weekend

The Meteorological Department warns that Thailand will experience heavy rainfall in some areas. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of the dangers posed by heavy rain. Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to have thunderstorms in 70% of the area with some heavy rainfall.

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours: the relatively strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure area covering the central region and the Gulf of Tonkin, will result in heavy rainfall in some areas of Thailand.







Residents in these areas should be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause sudden flooding and flash floods, especially in hillside areas near watercourses and low-lying areas. Extra caution is also advised when traveling through areas experiencing thunderstorms.

The sea conditions in the Andaman Sea are quite strong. The upper Andaman Sea has waves 2-3 meters high, and more than 3 meters high in areas with thunderstorms. The lower Andaman Sea has waves 1-2 meters high, and more than 2 meters high in areas with thunderstorms. The Gulf of Thailand has waves about 1 meter high, and 1-2 meters high offshore. In areas with thunderstorms, waves can be more than 2 meters high. Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in the upper Andaman Sea should refrain from leaving the shore from May 24-26, 2024.









Additionally, the strong low-pressure area in the lower Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression between May 24-25, 2024, and is expected to make landfall in the northeastern part of India and Bangladesh between May 25-26, 2024.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area with some heavy rain. The minimum temperature is 26-27 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is 33-35 degrees Celsius.



































