Defense Minister visits injured soldiers in Southern Thailand

Minister Sutin delivered a gift basket from the Prime Minister and praised the bravery and dedication of the injured personnel. He assured that welfare benefits for the injured would be expedited.







Later, Minister Sutin visited the Narathiwat Special Task Force at Kalyaniwattana Camp. He conducted a meeting to review the situation, provide policy directions, and inspect the troops. He emphasized that commanders at all levels must ensure that operations are conducted within legal boundaries to avoid escalating conflicts or enabling further incidents.

This visit underscores the government’s commitment to supporting its personnel and addressing the ongoing security challenges in the southern provinces. (NNT)





































