DSI launches MAST mobile app to fight human trafficking

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has launched the MAST Human Intelligence App, a mobile application aimed at combating human trafficking by facilitating the reporting of malicious incidents and protecting labor rights.

Developed by Mast Human Co., Ltd., the application includes features such as an emergency alert button, location tracking for incident reporting, workplace reviews by laborers, and a platform for legal complaints. With the slogan “Having this app is like having DSI by your side,” MAST is designed to be a comprehensive tool for labor rights protection.







Available in Thai, English, Burmese, and Cambodian, the MAST App is accessible worldwide and has already attracted a large user base. It stands out among 90 technologies recognized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for its effectiveness in preventing labor issues and human trafficking. As part of its Phase 3 development strategy, the DSI aims to reach 100,000 downloads, relying on extensive data from a diverse labor group to enhance the app’s functionality and impact.

The DSI has taken charge of the project’s various aspects, from data analysis to operations management, establishing a digital command center, and appointing additional sub-committees to ensure the app’s success. (NNT)































