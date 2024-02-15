DSD, TSB, and 3K Solution on route to developing service skills for electrified buses

The Department of Skill Development (DSD), Thai Smile Bus Company Limited (TSB), and 3K Solution Management signed a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation in the development of service transportation workers’ skills for promoting employment and developing personnel specializing in electric bus driving. This aims to enhance operational efficiency and facilitate entry into the service industry sector.







The Deputy Director-General of the Department of Skill Development, Pichet Thongphan, has disclosed that the signing of this memorandum of understanding aims to promote collaboration between agencies under the Ministry of Labour, private sector entities, and educational institutions to develop the capabilities of the service industry workers to achieve productivity and high quality. The development of the service sector will be carried out in various contexts, including:

Providing training on the core curriculum of electric bus operation, with an 18-hour training period, for 20 interested workers. DSD will support training facilities, conduct training, and issue certificates, while TBS will support training expenses, and the driving school will provide instructors. Developing a curriculum for bus drivers who hold a license for driving vehicles of type 2 or higher and are interested in working with the company. Training the Department of Skill Development’s instructors on electric bus technology or similar courses to expand training outcomes. Developing skill standards for professionals in three occupational branches: drivers, boat operators, and other workers, for consideration in promotion, wage increases, or salary adjustments. Encouraging companies and schools to provide training to employees under the Skill Development Promotion Act, B.E. 2545, by submitting course certification documents and training expenses to the Department to access various benefits.

In addition, the Chief Executive Officer of TSB, Kulpornpath Wongmajarapinya, stated that the company has collaborated with the Department of Skill Development to develop a standard operating procedure curriculum for electric bus drivers. There were 21 trainees who completed the training. The company has a policy to convert its natural gas-fueled vehicles (NGV) buses to electric buses, with a total fleet of 2,800 buses ready for service. It aims to employ approximately 6,000 workers, divided into bus drivers with an estimated income of 25,340 baht (720 baht per day plus vehicle maintenance costs of 9,500 baht) and ticket inspectors with an estimated income of 16,820 baht (560 baht per day plus an additional 4,500 baht).







Additionally, the director of 3K Solution Management Driving School, Thunnithi Chatwattanapat, emphasized that to become a public passenger bus driver, it is essential to receive training in both theoretical and practical courses, such as driving skills and knowledge of various traffic laws, to ensure the safety of passengers and other road users. Drivers must be well-informed and adhere strictly to these regulations. The school is prepared to provide knowledge and enhance skills for trainees and is committed to supporting collaboration in this endeavor. (NNT)





























