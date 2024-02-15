Thailand sees Tajikistan as gateway to Central Asian countries

Thailand and Tajikistan are looking to strengthen relations in all dimensions, focusing on foreign trade through proactive economic diplomacy and boosting exports.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai revealed this after discussions with Ardasher Qodiri, Ambassador of Tajikistan in Thailand. Minister Phumtham noted that Tajikistan, despite being a new market with limited trade relations with Thailand, holds potential for future expansion and could serve as a gateway to Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.







The Thai Commerce Minister stated that Thailand is ready to export products highly demanded by Tajikistan, such as paper, sugar, and rice. On the other hand, Tajikistan, with its diverse natural resources, can become a significant source of raw materials for Thai production, including cotton, gold, silver, and aluminum.

This discussion marks a significant opportunity to reiterate the Thai government’s policy of tightening relations in all dimensions, especially in foreign trade with both existing and new markets.







Thailand will utilize proactive economic diplomacy and push for exports, aiming to increase trade and cooperation between Thailand and Tajikistan. This effort is expected to help revive the economies of both nations amidst the current global economic crisis and conflicts.

Furthermore, the invitation has been extended to the Tajik business sector to participate in various trade promotion activities organized by the Ministry of Commerce, such as international trade fairs, online business negotiation activities, and investment under the Board of Investment and the Eastern Economic Corridor Office projects, to use Thailand as a hub for expanding trade and investment in ASEAN. (NNT)































