DSI busts transnational timber smuggling ring, seizes 2.5 baht billion in illegal wood

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), in coordination with the Department of National Parks and the Royal Forest Department, has dismantled a transnational timber trafficking network operating across multiple provinces. More than 1,598 cubic meters of illegal timber were seized from industrial estate warehouses in Chachoengsao province, with an estimated export value exceeding 2.5 billion baht.







According to the Minister of Justice Police, Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat, search warrants were executed at Aurora Hardwood (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Taratran (Thailand) Co., Ltd., where authorities confiscated large quantities of logs and processed wood. The seizures totaled 481.419 cubic meters and 1,117.51 cubic meters, respectively. Combined, the timber represents over 93 million baht in estimated damage to the state.

The investigation revealed that the timber had been harvested from protected forests, then moved to Chiang Mai and Nong Khai provinces for document processing, before being transported to Chachoengsao for export. The network used falsified documents and concealed routes to avoid detection, with China and Vietnam identified as intended destinations.



DSI’s prior enforcement actions had already led to the seizure of nearly 297 cubic meters of timber from locations in Tak and Nong Khai provinces, with an estimated overseas market value of about 300 million baht.

DSI said it will continue to expand the investigation to identify all individuals involved and pursue legal action. Authorities are also working with partner agencies to step up measures against illegal logging and cross-border timber trafficking, with the goal of protecting the country’s forest resources and public interest. (NNT)



































