Thai gold soars to 72,700 baht as prices jump 1,950 baht on January 21

PATTAYA, Thailand – According to reports, gold prices in Thailand jumped sharply on January 21, 2026, rising by 1,950 baht compared with the previous day’s close. Gold jewelry was selling at 72,350 baht per baht, based on the latest update from the Gold Traders Association website at 4:40 p.m. During the day, prices peaked at 72,700 baht per baht.

Domestic 96.5% gold bars were quoted at a buying price of 71,450.00 baht and a selling price of 71,550.00 baht, according to the association’s 45th price announcement of the day.

Meanwhile, 96.5% gold jewelry was being bought at 70,024.04 baht and sold at 72,350.00 baht. On the global market, spot gold (Gold Spot) stood at USD 4,867.00 per ounce.







Market Analysis

Hua Seng Heng’s evening gold outlook for January 21, 2026 noted that global gold prices continued to rise as the US Dollar Index (DXY) remained steady around 98.60. Markets are closely watching remarks expected from US President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to deliver a speech at the World Economic Forum at 8:30 p.m. (Thailand time).

Key concerns include Trump’s stance on Greenland, following his announcement of retaliatory measures, including plans to impose import tariffs on eight European countries opposing his Greenland policy. These include major powers such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.



French President Emmanuel Macron may respond by proposing the use of the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), one of the European Union’s strongest trade countermeasures. At the same time, markets are monitoring proceedings before the US Supreme Court related to Trump’s attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, a case that continues to raise concerns over the independence of the Fed and broader global market stability.

Gold Price Outlook

Global gold prices are expected to test a resistance level at USD 4,820 per ounce, with a possibility of a short-term pullback. Analysts assess that prices may dip to test support at USD 4,737, before potentially resuming an upward trend. However, if prices fall below the next support level at USD 4,720, gold could move back into a sideways trading range.



































