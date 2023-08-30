DRT explores flat rate cap of 20 baht per journey on Bangkok’s electric train network

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) has initiated discussions to enforce a flat rate cap of 20 baht per journey on Bangkok’s electric train network, with the results to be presented to the incoming administration upon assuming office.

Presently, two potential scenarios are being considered. The first option involves applying the 20 baht flat fare solely to individuals with low incomes who possess a state welfare card. The second plan extends the flat fare to all passengers utilizing electric train services in the capital.







The initial scenario is deemed more cost-effective, as the government would only need to subsidize travel for state welfare cardholders. Currently, 31,019 welfare cardholders rely on the city’s electric trains for their daily commutes. With the fare cap at 20 baht, this figure is projected to rise to approximately 34,000 daily travelers. For this strategy to be implemented, the government would need to contribute around 35 baht per ride, amounting to 307.9 million baht annually.







The second scenario entails higher expenses, as the government would have to subsidize a larger number of passengers. At a rate of 17.47 baht per journey, the government’s contribution would need to be 16.5 million baht per day, totaling 5.44 billion baht annually, to maintain the 20 baht fare.

The DRT also suggested that rolling out this policy before the start of the upcoming year might contribute to mitigating PM2.5 pollution levels, which tend to rise during the colder months. (NNT)

















